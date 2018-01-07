Paris Club refunds: APC chief calls for investigation

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, Samingo Etukakpan, has accused some state governments of diverting the Paris Club refunds.

Etukakpan therefore called on the Federal Government to investigate all the states that benefited from the bailout funds.

He said the States used the monies for other spurious purposes which were not parts of the conditions for the release of the funds.

Speaking with journalists in Uyo on Sunday, Etukakpan thanked the FG for bailing out the states to resolve their immediate problems despite recession.

“Many of the states that benefited from the Paris Club refunds and bail out funds, have diverted the funds to purposes that we do not know.

“I implore the Federal Government to constitute a special committee to investigate the benefiting state governments on how the funds were expended before releasing subsequent bail-out to them.

“I appreciate the effort of the FG for the bailouts and Paris Club refunds to states to solve their immediate problems, like salary payments and settlement of pensioners despite the recession the country is going through,” he said.

Etukakpan hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the country’s foreign reserve, noting that Nigeria’s foreign reserve has improved greatly since assumption of office even within the recession.

He added that the single treasury account has also scored the president high by sealing many loopholes gluttonous Nigerians used in looting the nation’s treasury.

Etukakpan urged the state APC members to remain calm, focused and continue to be law-abiding. He appealed to the party faithful to work hard towards the party’s success and for the re-emergence of Buhari and other candidates of the party in the 2019 general elections.

He, however, asked the APC members not to challenge the outcome of last local government elections in the state, adding that the National Assembly has passed a law that will mandate only Independent National Electoral Commission to conduct local government elections in the country.

On the insecurity situation in the country, he urged Buhari to nip the activities of the Fulani herdsmen in the bud, adding that the situation is not only an embarrassment to the president but also to the country.

