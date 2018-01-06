 Passengers Escape Death In Anambra As Their Bus Rams Into A Truck (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Passengers Escape Death In Anambra As Their Bus Rams Into A Truck (Photos)

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

It was a lucky day for passengers inside a commercial bus in Anambra State, as their driver lost control of the bus and rammed into a stationed vehicle. It was a fatal accident, but fortunately for all, none of them lost their lives. One of the passengers, Amaka Cynthia posted photos from the scene, and […]

The post Passengers Escape Death In Anambra As Their Bus Rams Into A Truck (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.