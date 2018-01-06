Passengers Escape Death In Anambra As Their Bus Rams Into A Truck (Photos)
It was a lucky day for passengers inside a commercial bus in Anambra State, as their driver lost control of the bus and rammed into a stationed vehicle. It was a fatal accident, but fortunately for all, none of them lost their lives. One of the passengers, Amaka Cynthia posted photos from the scene, and […]
The post Passengers Escape Death In Anambra As Their Bus Rams Into A Truck (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!