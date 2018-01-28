Pastor Returns Car To Lady Who Used Her Husband’s Car To Sow As Seed, Aimed Threat

Some ladies get mind abeg. How can a woman who calls herself a wife take her husband’s car to the church and use it to sow as a seed without the husband’s consent? What kind of women are we breeding this days?

A lady in Delta State caused a stire in the church after sowing her husband’s car as seed. According to reports, after sowing the car as seed in the church, some aggrieved church members who are close to the woman’s husband said the pastor/church should return the car else they would attack the premises and burn down any cars they see there.

The pastor who called for peace returned the car including the papers and everything associated with it back to the woman in the presence of other church members. The church members who were not happy with the woman due to how she handled the issue warned her never to come to the church again.

If she is your wife, what will to do to her? No need to ask me cuz I will send her packing and replace her with a sex doll. Nonsense.

More photos….