Pastor Tunde Bakare blasts Buhari again

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Leader of Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, last night, spoke fiercely against the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, asserting that he has failed. In an interview on AIT and monitored by DAILY POST, Bakare said expectations of Nigerians had not been met by the Federal Government and that he was particularly disappointed about the handling […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

