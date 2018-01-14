Pasuma finally meets blind boy who sings like him on the street

By ADETUTU ADESOJI

Luck has found its way to the abode of a young blind boy who was discovered on a street in Ibadan few days ago, passionately singing the song of popular Fuji musician Alabi Pasuma.

The video recording of the boy who is identified as Basit, hit the internet and went viral instantly as well wishers trended the video online in order to catch the attention of the Fuji singer.

Pasuma eventually got a hold of the video and sent words out about finding the location of the boy, he wrote: “I woke up to this…despite his disability this young man has earned my love and respect not only because he sings my song with passion but also because he displays raw talent beyond my expectations, he sends waves running down my spine and I can’t stop watching this video… whoever has his contact should please reach out to me…”

However, the search is over as the superstar musician has found the boy and is set to record a song with the young talent whom he described as his new friend in an Instagram post.

