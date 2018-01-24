Patience Jonathan: I was validly appointed to represent firms over $15.5m alleged fraud – Ozekhome insists
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Chief Mike Ozekhome, has told the Federal High Court in Lagos that he was validly appointed to represent four companies that pleaded guilty to laundering $15.5million allegedly belonging to former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan. Another lawyer, Luke Aghanenu, had claimed that he was briefed by the companies to […]
