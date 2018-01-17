Patience Jonathan’s “Building” Demolished In Abuja
For allegedly distorting Abuja’s master plan, a building purportedly owned by former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan has been demolished in Abuja. The Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) pulled down the building located on the Mabushi-Life Camp Expressway axis of the city on Tuesday. The Punch quoted Chief Press Secretary to the FCT […]
The post Patience Jonathan's "Building" Demolished In Abuja appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
