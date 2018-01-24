Patience Jonathan’s sister arrested after returning from Dubai trip with house girl
Esther Oba, a sister to former first lady, Patience Jonathan has been arrested at the Nnamdi Azikwe international airport after she returned from a trip to Dubai in the company of her family and house girl. Oba was arrested by the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and delivered to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) […]
The post Patience Jonathan's sister arrested after returning from Dubai trip with house girl appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
