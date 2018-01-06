 Patricia de Lille fighting for political survival – Eyewitness News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Patricia de Lille fighting for political survival – Eyewitness News

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Patricia de Lille fighting for political survival
Eyewitness News
As the City of Cape Town faces its most serious water crisis in decades, its mayor's career is now hanging in the balance. FILE: Mayor of Cape Town, Patricia de Lille. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN. Democratic Alliance · Patricia de Lille · Cape Town
Black Friday for De Lille, top officialsHerald live

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.