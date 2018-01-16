Paul Pogba starred against Stoke and is now unbeaten in 35 games – SkySports
|
|
Paul Pogba starred against Stoke and is now unbeaten in 35 games
Paul Pogba could be forgiven for wondering what the fuss is all about with Manchester City. While Pep Guardiola's leaders lost their own unbeaten record this season, the Manchester United midfielder's run goes on. The 3-0 victory over Stoke on Monday …
