 PDP, a true coalition of Nigerians-Spokesperson – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP, a true coalition of Nigerians-Spokesperson – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

PDP, a true coalition of Nigerians-Spokesperson
Vanguard
ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described itself as a true coalition of Nigerians drawn from every part of the country, adding that its experience in governance and successful rebound from challenges that threatened its very survival has
Nigeria in a coma, only PDP can revive it – WikeThe Punch
We are true coalition of Nigerians – PDPThe Eagle Online
Obasanjo's letter: We represent true coalition of Nigerians – PDPDaily Post Nigeria
Independent Newspapers Limited –The Nigerian Voice (press release) (blog) –BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog) –YNaija
all 15 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.