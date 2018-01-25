PDP, a true coalition of Nigerians-Spokesperson – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
PDP, a true coalition of Nigerians-Spokesperson
Vanguard
ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described itself as a true coalition of Nigerians drawn from every part of the country, adding that its experience in governance and successful rebound from challenges that threatened its very survival has …
Nigeria in a coma, only PDP can revive it – Wike
We are true coalition of Nigerians – PDP
Obasanjo's letter: We represent true coalition of Nigerians – PDP
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!