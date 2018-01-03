PDP accuses Masari govt of misusing N400bn state fund

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Katsina State Government of misusing over N400 billion generated by the state in the last 31 months. Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, the State Chairman of PDP said at a press conference on Tuesday in Katsina, that the over N400 billion was “misused by top government officials”. He said in…

The post PDP accuses Masari govt of misusing N400bn state fund appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

