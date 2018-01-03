 PDP accuses Masari govt of misusing N400bn state fund | Nigeria Today
PDP accuses Masari govt of misusing N400bn state fund

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Katsina State Government of misusing over  N400 billion generated by the state in the last 31 months. Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, the State Chairman of PDP said at a press conference on Tuesday in Katsina, that the over N400 billion was “misused by top government officials”. He said in…

