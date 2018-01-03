PDP Can’t Win Lagos in 2019 – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday described the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as “a dead party, not capable of capturing Lagos in 2019.”

The Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Mr. Abiodun Salami, stated this during a chat with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Salami was reacting to a claim by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mr. Taofik Gani, that the party would capture Lagos in 2019.

Gani had said 2019 would be the beginning of the end of APC administration in the state as the party was sure of dislodging the ruling party.

He had claimed that Lagosians were tired of the “non-performance of APC government “and were eagerly waiting to vote PDP.

“We will shock the APC in 2019. Take my words. We already have a lot of novel ideas to wrestle governance from them.

“For now, we will keep our strategies sealed. When the game starts, we will unleash them.

“Ambode has failed in purposeful governance. The only thing we see is propaganda. Lagosians desire a change, and that change is PDP,” Gani had said.

But Salami described his comments as laughable, saying PDP had been completely decimated and have no capacity to make any impact in the governorship election, let alone winning.

He dismissed the assertion as “empty boast,” saying Lagosians knew the difference between light and retrogression and would continue to vote the APC.

“The assertion made by the PDP that it would win the state in 2019 is a huge joke. In fact it is laughable.

“How do they want to achieve that? The party has been deserted and left for dead by Lagosians.

“A party where virtually all their bigwigs, such as Musiliu Obanikoro and others had deserted because they have seen the light and are now in the fold of APC,” Salami stated.

