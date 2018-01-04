PDP condemns Benue attack, urged government to be proactive in putting an end to it

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemn the barbaric killings that took place in Benue State January 2.

In a statement made available to News agency of Nigeria (NAN) by Benue State chapter of the PDP, the party lamented the trauma Benue people are currently going through because of the attack and asked the Benue state government to be proactive in finding a lasting solution to the menace

“Once again, heavily armed gunmen on Jan. 2, unleashed violence and mayhem on some rural communities in Benue.

“This time in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas (LGAs), killing a yet to be determined number of peasant farmers, women, children and the aged inclusive.

“The assailants also visited arson on property of the locals on a massive scale which is also yet to be estimated in terms of monetary value.

“The Benue Chapter of the PDP totally condemns this barbaric act which qualifies by every standard as terrorism employed in the pursuit of an agenda which is genocide in character,’’

“Evidence abound that the gunmen killing of Benue farmers, burning down their homes and destroying their farms, crops, farm produce and properties, do not differ from Boko Haram insurgents in mode and method of operation, as well as extent of impact and devastation on their victims.

“We also use this opportunity to reaffirm our support for the law prohibiting open grazing of livestock in Benue State as the surest antidote, both in the short and long terms, to the menace of gunmen attack in the state.

“We urge Gov. Ortom to explore broad-based and bi-partisan approaches involving all segments of the Benue community towards bolstering internal cooperation measures for the effectiveness and sustainability of the law,’’

