PDP in Lagos is dead and buried- APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has declared PDP dead and buried in Lagos State.

Speaking in Lagos while reacting to PDP claimed that they will shock the APC in 2019, the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC in the state, Mr Abiodun Salami, said nobody was left in PDP in Lagos except the dead.

He said the governor of Lagos State has been rendering purposeful leadership in the state in line with his electoral promise.

“The assertion made by the PDP that it would win the state in 2019 is a huge joke. In fact it is laughable.

“How do they want to achieve that? A party that had been deserted and left for dead by Lagosians.

“A party where virtually all their bigwigs, such as Obanikoro and others had deserted because they have seen the light and are now in the fold of APC.

“Who is left in the PDP in the state? I think they are living in a fool’s paradise by thinking they would make an impact let alone win in 2019. PDP in Lagos is dead and buried,

“Gov. Akinwumi Ambode has been rendering purposeful leadership in the state in line with his electoral promise.”

