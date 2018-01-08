PDP is already dead – APC

The All Progressive Congress (APC) says the People Democratic Party (PDP) is a dying party with no hope of redemption.

Delta state chapter chairman of the party, Jones Erue said this in a statement while calling for the cancellation of Saturday’s local government polls in the state.

According to Erue, PDP thwarted the peaceful electoral process to revealed their dying state and cause chaos in the state. Erue said the PDP were scared and amazed at the APC preparedness, organization and mobilization which informed their action to go against due process.

He said the APC were not surprise at the outcome of the election because of mass irregularities that mar the election.

The Statement in part:

“This election was conducted in substantial non-compliance with the provisions set out in the DSIEC Law 2017 because sensitive election materials were not delivered as expected to most of the polling units where the actual elections were due to take place.

“The bastardization of this simple election that ought to be peaceful shows that PDP is now a dying party in the state, and that they were totally amazed by the level of preparedness, organization and mobilization that APC mustered across the entire state.

“Many Returning Officers were not at the polling units to conduct the elections nor to announce the outcome. For example, a DSIEC Returning Officer at Ozoro in Isoko North Local Government Area was arrested at a Hotel Annex in Ozoro facilitating illegal thumb-printing of votes, and was handed over to the Nigeria Police at Ozoro.

“We are not shocked by the outcome of the election because we had issued out a note of caution previously, warning about the potential for active connivance between DSIEC and PDP officials or agents.”

