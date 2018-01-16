PDP: We are aware, INEC set to rig Katsina polls

Nigeria’s main opposition party the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has allegedly revealed plans by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate the forthcoming Katsina State House of Representatives bye-election.

Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s National Publicity Secretary in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday said the party is aware of the pressure from certain presidency quarters on INEC to manipulate the process and rig the poll for the APC for obvious reasons.

According to Mr Ologbondiyan; “APC leaders from Katsina including those at the helm of affairs of the country know that they have failed their people. They know that their bandwagon of propaganda, lies and empty promises can no longer work, hence the attempt to compromise INEC.

“We therefore, caution INEC, and in very strong terms too, to note that Katsina is an original stronghold of the PDP. The electoral body must therefore, immediately reject all ploys of the ruling party to rig the election against the will of the people,” the party scribe said.

