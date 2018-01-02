 PDP will boot Ambode out of Lagos in 2019–Taofeek Gani | Nigeria Today
PDP will boot Ambode out of Lagos in 2019–Taofeek Gani

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Publicity Secretary in Lagos state, Taofeek Gani, has said that his party would boot out Ambode in the 2019 governorship election. He told NAN: “We will shock the All Progressives Congress (APC) by winning the governorship election in Lagos in 2019,’’ Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

