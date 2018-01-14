PDP wins constituency bye-election in Taraba

Mr Dominic Bakuni of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP ) has won the Ardo-kola State Constituency Bye-election, Taraba, conducted on Saturday. The bye-election was conducted in ten Registration Areas: Alin Gora, Ardo kola, Iware, Jauro Yinu, Lamido Borno, Mayo renewo, Sarkin Dutse, Sunkani, Tau and Zongon kombi.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

