Peace Corps: Police explains why Abuja office remains shut
Nigeria Police Force has said the office of the Peace Corps of Nigeria in Jabi, Abuja remains shut because the order proscribing the existence and operations of the organisation is still in force. A Federal High Court recently ruled that the office be opened. But the police said they have appealed the judgment and filed […]
Peace Corps: Police explains why Abuja office remains shut
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!