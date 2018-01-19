Peak Milk, Sports Ministry Unveil New Power Gym In Lagos – Complete Sports Nigeria
Peak Milk, Sports Ministry Unveil New Power Gym In Lagos
By James Agberebi: Friesland Campina Wamco makers of Peak Milk, in partnership with the Nigerian Ministry of Sports, unveiled a new National Stadium Power gym on Friday. The unveiling ceremony took place inside the National Stadium, Lagos. Present at …
