People Are Calling This The Greatest Catch Ever Taken [Video]

It’s quite the claim, but all around the world people are asking the same question – is this catch the greatest ever taken?

During yesterday’s Big Bash match between the Adelaide Strikers and the Melbourne Renegades, West Indian Dwayne Bravo lofted leggie Rashid Khan towards the boundary.

Now we’ve become slightly accustomed to seeing fielders leaping and taking catches pressed up against the rope, but I doubt anyone has ever flung the ball quite as far as Ben Laughlin.

Knowing that he was about to cross the rope, and knowing that teammate Jake Weatherald was lurking, he launched the ball close to 30 metres.

Jake was there for the assist, and the crowd went wild:

Bloody oath, mate.

Here’s the duo talking about the catch:

I’m still waiting for the boundary catch that somehow incorporates an overhead kick before I really lose my shit.

Call me old-fashioned when it comes to catch appreciation, but I’ve always have a soft spot for a fast bowler patrolling the deep, which is why I still rate this one from back in the day:

Hated seeing him with ball in hand against the Proteas, but that is some grab.

Let’s not forget this stunner from Morne Morkel in the second test against India – magic:

Oversized poetry in motion.

We know Morne can talk all day about one of his cover drives, so you can imagine his teammates will be hearing all about this effort for years to come.

[source:sport24]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

