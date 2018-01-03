 People-machine relationship not about survival, says Deloitte | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

People-machine relationship not about survival, says Deloitte

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Technology | 0 comments

People-machine relationship not about survival, says Deloitte

Many times when relationship between humans and machines are described, it is about one ‘specie’ – mostly humans – losing out to the other one (machines). But the latest Tech Trend 2018 report by Deloitte, says neither machine nor human need lose their relevance. As both evolve in their interaction and human adoption of cognitive technologies and…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post People-machine relationship not about survival, says Deloitte appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.