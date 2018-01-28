Pep Guardiola says he can’t spend big in every position – as Man City agree £57m deal for defender – Independent.ie
Independent.ie
Pep Guardiola says he can't spend big in every position – as Man City agree £57m deal for defender
Pep Guardiola has said that Manchester City cannot spend big on every squad position despite the richest club in England having agreed a club-record fee for Athletic Bilbao's Aymeric Laporte. City met Laporte's £57m (€65m)buyout clause on Friday and at …
