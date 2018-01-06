Pepsi Music ambassadors Wizkid, Davido preach love at Yuletide – Vanguard
Pepsi Music ambassadors Wizkid, Davido preach love at Yuletide
Pepsi music ambassadors Wizkid and Davido used the platforms of their headline concerts during the yuletide to preach peace and love among Nigerians. At sold. out “Wizkid the Concert” show at the Eko Hotel Convention centre, Lagos on Christmas eve …
