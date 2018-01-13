 Perverted Cult Which Teaches Children To Perform Sex Acts Exposed | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Perverted Cult Which Teaches Children To Perform Sex Acts Exposed

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

A cult headquartered in the USA has been exposed by a woman, who was able to escape the cult as a teenager, and she revealed some secrets of the sect in a bid to get others to come forward. Dawn as a child joined the sect,  The Children of God. During her time, she was taught […]

The post Perverted Cult Which Teaches Children To Perform Sex Acts Exposed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.