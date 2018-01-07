Pessimists don’t make good entrepreneurs — Idowu – The Punch



The Punch Pessimists don't make good entrepreneurs — Idowu

The Punch

An 18-year-old cobbler, Oreoluwa Idowu, is the founder of HR collections, a textile design and leather products manufacturing company. In this interview with FEYISAYO POPOOLA, she talks about how she has channelled her passion into a profit-making …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

