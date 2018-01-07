Pessimists don’t make good entrepreneurs — Idowu – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Pessimists don't make good entrepreneurs — Idowu
The Punch
An 18-year-old cobbler, Oreoluwa Idowu, is the founder of HR collections, a textile design and leather products manufacturing company. In this interview with FEYISAYO POPOOLA, she talks about how she has channelled her passion into a profit-making …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!