Peter Okoye Celebrates Daughter, Aliona As She Turns 5

On this day, 22nd January 2018, Peter Okoye of the defunct Psquare group celebrates his beautiful daughter, Aliona as she turns 5.

The singer shared a photo of his cute little girl on I.G with a sweet birthday message as caption.

He wrote;

“Today is a very special day my daughter, and not just because it is your birthday, but because it is the day when i first saw my angel. I love you my sweet Princess Aliona Marie Amarachi Okoye. HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEETHEART”.

The post Peter Okoye Celebrates Daughter, Aliona As She Turns 5 appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

