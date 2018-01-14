Petrol Scarcity Persists In Kaduna, As Oil Marketers Forced To Sell At Approved Price – CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
CHANNELS TELEVISION
|
Petrol Scarcity Persists In Kaduna, As Oil Marketers Forced To Sell At Approved Price
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Luanda residents queue with their cars at a gas station on December 22, 2017 in Luanda, Angola. Angola has suffered a week of fuel shortages, a bitter irony for one of Africa's leading oil producers, and a hardship that some people blame on opponents …
Nigerians groan as petrol sells at N180, N200 per litre across states
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!