Petroleum tanker drivers threaten to Boycott Bad Roads

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) on Wednesday threatened to boycott bad roads should the Federal Government fail to  repairs  important  roads before the rains begin. The PTD National Chairman, Comrade Salimon Oladiti made the threat in Abuja in a statement signed by Mr Abdulkadir Garba, Head Media Relations of the union. According to him, the warning […]

