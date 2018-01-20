PhD: Buhari, others applaud OBJ at NOUN’s convocation

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for bagging a doctorate degree at the National Open University(NOUN). Buhari, who was the visitor at 7th Convocation of NOUN on Saturday in Abuja, described Obasanjo as the “Father of Open and Distance Education in Nigeria.’’ Obasanjo who was among the 14, 769 graduands, was conferred with Doctor of Philosophy in Christian Theology, thereby making him the first PhD product of NOUN.

