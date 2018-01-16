Phil Jones warns Manchester City that Manchester United are not out of the title race yet – talkSPORT.com
|
talkSPORT.com
|
Phil Jones warns Manchester City that Manchester United are not out of the title race yet
talkSPORT.com
Phil Jones has warned Manchester City they can still be caught, like Manchester United were six years ago. Jones was part of the side who relinquished the 2011/12 title in the last minute thanks to Sergio Aguero's historic goal. And with City sitting …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!