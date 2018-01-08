Philippe Coutinho Ready To Learn From Barcelona’s Legend Andres Iniesta

Philippe Coutinho has revealed that he is excited to work with Andres Iniesta at Camp Nou.

With Philippe Coutinho being signed by Barca on a five-and-a-half-year deal, reports have suggested that the Catalan giants could part ways with club legend Iniesta during the summer.

However, Coutinho has said that he hopes to learn from the long-serving midfielder, who has made 650 appearances for the club in all competitions.

At a press conference, the 25-year-old said: “La Liga is a very difficult league and very long. Speaking as a Barcelona player we have to concentrate on each game to keep our advantage and be able to win the title.

“Iniesta for me is a genius, it’s an honour to play with him and learn from him. What I like most is to be with the group and be able to play, the rest is up to the coach. What I will do is work hard.”

