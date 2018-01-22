Philippines’ Duterte Says He Would Rather Be Shot Dead Than Stay President After Term Ends – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Philippines' Duterte Says He Would Rather Be Shot Dead Than Stay President After Term Ends
Newsweek
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has instructed his country's military and police to shoot him if he tries to extend his term in office. Duterte visited an army base Monday in Mawab, Compostela Valley Province, seeking to dispel rumors he was …
'Shoot me' if I become a dictator: Duterte
Duterte tells Philippines military and police: 'Shoot me if I become a dictator – it is your solemn duty'
Rodrigo Duterte Tells Troops: 'Shoot Me' if I Become a Dictator
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!