Phillippe Coutinho Unveiled @ Camp Nou on Sunday (See Photos)

Philippe Coutinho has been presented as a Barcelona player for the first time.

The Catalan giants are reported to have agreed a deal worth up to £142million with Liverpool to bring the Brazilian playmaker to Camp Nou, after a series of bids failed in August.

Coutinho will be formally unveiled on Monday, with a photo shoot on the Camp Nou pitch to be followed by a press conference.

But Barca offered a glimpse of Coutinho in Barcelona colours in a video posted to the club’s official Twitter account after Sunday’s home win against Levante.

Coutinho is shown walking out on stage and posing for the cameras, waving to the photographers and offering a double thumbs-up for the flashbulbs.

The 25-year-old then sent a message to his new club’s fans ahead of Monday’s formalities.

“Hi Barcelona fans, I’m already here,” Coutinho said. “It’s a dream come true and I hope to see you tomorrow.”

Without Coutinho, Barca beat Levante 3-0 to stretch their cushion at the top of the LaLiga table to nine points, with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Paulinho on the scoresheet.

Philippe Coutinho smiles for the cameras as he pulls on a Barcelona jacket for the first time since completing his transfer

The Brazilian playmaker arrived in Spain on Saturday evening after Liverpool accepted a deal worth an incredible £145m

Coutinho waved for the cameras as he was presented as Barcelona’s latest signing after their La Liga victory over Levante

Coutinho beamed with delight after completing his dream move six months after first handing a transfer request to Liverpool

Coutinho becomes the second most expensive footballer of all time with only Neymar (£198m to PSG) ahead of him

