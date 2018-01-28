Photo: Buhari watches Nigeria beat Angola 2-1

Photo shows Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday 28th January, 2018, watching the football match between the Super Eagles and Angola in the quarter-final of the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Nigeria qualified for the semi-final of the tournament after battling from a goal down to beat Angola 2-1 in morocco.

