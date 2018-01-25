Photo: Dino Melaye’s Ferrari Is Dope
The senator representing Kogi West senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye, is a known lover of luxury cars. In an Instagram post, the senator shared a photo of himself in a Ferrari convertible, one of the posh cars in his very huge garage of state-of-the-art automobiles. He captioned the photo: Life is for […]
The post Photo: Dino Melaye’s Ferrari Is Dope appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
