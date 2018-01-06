Photo: Liberian President-elect George Weah Playing Football Earlier Today

He may be the President-elect of Liberia, but George Opong Weah proved his mettle as a FIFA World Player of the Year award winner by taking to the pitch earlier today. After the game, the 51-year-old ex-footballer posed for a photo with CAF Match Commissioner, G. Andy Quamie. See photo:

The post Photo: Liberian President-elect George Weah Playing Football Earlier Today appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

