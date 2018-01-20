Photo: Liberian President-Elect George Weah Plays Football With Armed Forces

Liberian President-elect George Weah today engaged in a game of football with members of the Liberian Armed Forces. The game took place in a playing field in the nation’s capital, Monrovia. In a photo of the game shared by Jennifer O’Mahony, the West African Correspondent of AFP, Weah could be seen relaxing during the first […]

