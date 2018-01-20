 Photo: Liberian President-Elect George Weah Plays Football With Armed Forces | Nigeria Today
Photo: Liberian President-Elect George Weah Plays Football With Armed Forces

Posted on Jan 20, 2018 in News, Sports, World | 0 comments

Liberian President-elect George Weah today engaged in a game of football with members of the Liberian Armed Forces. The game took place in a playing field in the nation’s capital, Monrovia. In a photo of the game shared by Jennifer O’Mahony, the West African Correspondent of AFP, Weah could be seen relaxing during the first […]

The post Photo: Liberian President-Elect George Weah Plays Football With Armed Forces appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

