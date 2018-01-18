Photo: SARS Brutalises Man In Lagos
A Twitter user @nyakkman has accused operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of searching and brutalising his staff without provocation in Lagos on Thursday. The Lagos-based entrepreneur said in a series of tweets that the incident occurred at 9.03 am in the Fadeyi area of Lagos as the said staff, who he did not name, […]
The post Photo: SARS Brutalises Man In Lagos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!