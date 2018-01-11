PhotoNews: 75 People Killed By Fulani Herdsmen In Benue To Be Buried Today

75 people killed by Fulani Herdsmen in Benue State are to be buried today. They will be given mass burial. The dead bodies were deposited at Benue State University Hospital and transferred to IBB Square for the burial.

According to reports, the atmosphere of the State is Tensed with loved ones of the victims crying uncontrollably.

It could be recalled that Benue State was attacked by Fulani Herdsmen son the 2nd of January this year. More than 50 were killed and many wounded.

Fulani Herdsmen revealed their reason behind their attack. They claimed that over 1000 cows were stolen at Nengere local Government in Benue State.

Photos below:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

