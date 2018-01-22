 PhotoNews : Angry Youths Beat And Disgrace APC Lawmaker Seeking Re-election | Nigeria Today
Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PhotoNews : Angry Youths Beat And Disgrace APC Lawmaker Seeking Re-election

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Politics | 2 comments

A lawmaker who was campaigning for re-election in Kano State was beaten by angry youths. According to reports, the lawmaker was making a speech about 2019 elections when he was attacked angrily by the youths who were booing him during his speech.

Anonymous source said that the Law Maker is under the APC political party. He added that the youths are angry about the hardship inflicted on them during this APC reign.

The Lawmaker was taken to the hospital for medical treatment because he sustained some injuries with his cloth stained with blood.

See photos below:

Comments

2 Comments on "PhotoNews : Angry Youths Beat And Disgrace APC Lawmaker Seeking Re-election"

Olatunji Oyefuga
Guest
Olatunji Oyefuga

Serves him right.
They take the people for granted.
They can not disclose their take home pay and the ridiculous allowances.

22/01/2018 3:27 pm
Franco
Guest
Franco

O boy some of the sai babaris don cut rope oh them brush nonsense commut from this apc guy body oh them dey ves say hungry want to kill them becus of this guys

22/01/2018 9:49 pm
