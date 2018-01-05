 PHOTOS: D’banj conferred with chieftaincy title in Imo – TheCable | Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: D'banj conferred with chieftaincy title in Imo

PHOTOS: D'banj conferred with chieftaincy title in Imo
The iconic singer on Friday became the Enyi Ka Nwanne of Amuzi Obowol autonomous community in Imo. Franklin Spice, general manager of DKM Media, shared on Instagram pictures of the ceremony where D'banj bagged the title. “I was there to witness this
