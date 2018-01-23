 Photos: Dead Monk Found Smiling Two Months After Death As Body Refuses To Decay | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Dead Monk Found Smiling Two Months After Death As Body Refuses To Decay

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

A dead Buddhist monk in Thailand, Luang Phor Pian, left many bewildered after he was found smiling two months after his death. Originally from Cambodia, the 92-year-old Pian succumbed to an illness in a hospital in Thailand’s capital, Bangkok on November 16, 2017. His body was returned to the central Thai province of Lopburi, where […]

The post Photos: Dead Monk Found Smiling Two Months After Death As Body Refuses To Decay appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.