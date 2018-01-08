Photos: DJ Cuppy’s Ex, Victor Anichebe, Shows Off New Girlfriend

Former Nigerian Super Eagles forward Victor Anichebe and Billionaire daughter of Femi Otedola, DJ Cuppy called it quits last year and went their separate ways. The two have said they are still friends though, citing an amicable breakup caused by distance and different time zones with Anichebe in China while DJ Cuppy was in England. […]

The post Photos: DJ Cuppy’s Ex, Victor Anichebe, Shows Off New Girlfriend appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

