Photos: Femi Adesina bags Nwanne Di na mba chieftaincy title
The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina has been confered with the title of Nwanne Di na mba’’ of Mmaku kingdom in Enugu.
Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser To The President, Media & Publicity acknowleding greetings from the Mmaku community after receiving chieftaincy title “Nwanne Di na mba’’ of Mmaku Kingdom, Enugu State during 1s
The post Photos: Femi Adesina bags Nwanne Di na mba chieftaincy title appeared first on Vanguard News.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!