Photos: Femi Adesina bags Nwanne Di na mba chieftaincy title

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Femi Adesina has been confered with the title of Nwanne Di na mba’’ of Mmaku kingdom in Enugu.

Mr Femi Adesina, Special Adviser To The President, Media & Publicity acknowleding greetings from the Mmaku community after receiving chieftaincy title “Nwanne Di na mba’’ of Mmaku Kingdom, Enugu State during 1s

The post Photos: Femi Adesina bags Nwanne Di na mba chieftaincy title appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

