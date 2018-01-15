 Photos From 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Celebration In Kaduna State | Nigeria Today
Photos From 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Celebration In Kaduna State

Kaduna state Governor Nasir El Rufai pictured as he lays wreath at the 2018 Armed Forces remembrance day celebration in the state capital, Kaduna. He said we remember all our fallen heroes who sacrificed their today so we can have a peaceful tomorrow.

