Photos from Ongoing Protest In Makurdi Against Fulani Herdsmen

Posted on Jan 3, 2018

The people of Makurdi are protesting against the brutal killings of Fulani Herdsmen in the state. It was gathered that a part of Makrdi, Guma kwatar was attacked this morning and many lives were lost.

According to reports, two people were shot during the protest which further fuel the anger of the protesters.

Banks, markets were shut down.

