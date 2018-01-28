PHOTOS: Frustrated Yahoo Beats the Heck out of ‘Sly’ Friend who stopped Talking to Him

An alleged Yahoo boy identified as Jeff Egbadon, took on a former friend of his, Zion, in a no-holds-barred fight in the in Idi oro, Mushin area of Lagos. Egbadon who has been accused of being an internet fraudster who swindles people of their money, made a big break, earning a very decent $150,000 from his ‘hustle’ He then […]

The post PHOTOS: Frustrated Yahoo Beats the Heck out of ‘Sly’ Friend who stopped Talking to Him appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

