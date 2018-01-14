 PHOTOS: Gani Adams becomes Aare Ona Kakanfo | Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: Gani Adams becomes Aare Ona Kakanfo

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Photos | 0 comments

All roads led to the ancient town of Oyo as eminent Nigerians gathered at Durbar Stadium, Oyo, venue of the installation of the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111. The occasion which was witnessed by a mammoth crowd was the first of its kind in recent times as many of those would have loved to witness the event were asked to go to adjourning venues installed with viewing screens. See more photos from the event

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

